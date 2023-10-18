Robbie Savage’s brilliant Wales football birthday present

There could have not been any prouder parent than Robbie Savage when he saw his son Charlie make his debut for Wales against Gibraltar in Wrexham last week.

The combative midfielder, who won 39 caps for his country between 1995-2004, was pictured on TV in a stand at The Racecourse alongside his mum Val – there to see her grandson make his Welsh senior bow.

Both dad and gran would have loved the fact that Charlie didn’t look out of place at all. In fact, the former Manchester United youngster, now playing for Reading was many people’s man of the match.

He look assured, confident and ran the midfield for Wales. With superb passing range and wonderful positional sense he will hopefully be a mainstay of the international side for years to come.

While his dad was a more destructive, tenacious tackler – which is obviously putting it mildly – his son possesses a cultured left foot and was unlucky not to score on his Wales debut having a couple of excellent shots well saved by the Gibraltar goalkeeper.

Today dad Robbie, who as well as being a radio presenter is also a member of the board at Macclesfield FC, celebrated his 48th birthday and was thrilled when he unveiled his present from Macclesfield FC owner Robert Smethurst – paintings which depict Robbie and Charlie in Wales kits.

Painted by artist David Moli, a former footballer turned successful artist, the gift thrilled the former Wales star who took to social media to show off his wonderful presents.

We think they look amazing.

Happy birthday Sav!

