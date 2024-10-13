Robert Prosinecki confident Montenegro can exploit Wales weaknesses

Robert Prosinecki believes Montenegro can get off the mark in the Nations League after watching Wales’ poor second-half show in Iceland.

Wales coasted into a 2-0 interval lead in Reykjavik on Friday and looked like claiming a second successive away win after beating Montenegro 2-1 last month.

But Wales were left hanging on for a point at the end as Iceland fought back to draw 2-2.

“We did our analysis by watching the game against Iceland,” Montenegro manager Prosinecki said ahead of their Group B4 return with Wales in Cardiff on Monday.

“The second half from Wales was not so good and Iceland almost won the game when they hit the post in the last minute.

“Wales has its own strengths and weaknesses like any team. We will try and utilise those weaknesses they showed against Iceland and against us.

“We played a good game against Wales in Niksic and we were unfortunate in the first three minutes to concede two goals.”

Montenegro remain pointless after three games, also losing 2-0 in Iceland and 1-0 in Turkey.

Prosinecki said: “It’s definitely not easy after three losses at the beginning of the campaign.

“But with a brave approach, concentration, motivation and a little bit of luck I think we’ll manage to win some points.”

Montenegro will come up against a Wales side missing in-form Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson, who scored for the seventh successive game against Iceland.

Johnson misses out on Monday through suspension after picking up a second booking of the competition in Reykjavik.

Prosinecki said: “I am not happy when a player is injured or suspended, but let him rest for this one.”

Montenegro captain Stevan Jovetic felt they were unlucky in losing to Wales at home.

“It is something we have spoken about,” said Jovetic, the 34-year-old forward now playing in Cyprus after spells with Fiorentina, Inter Milan, Manchester City and Monaco.

“We had a great game there apart from five minutes. We were unlucky with the post and bar and many other chances that we had.

“But it’s going to be tough because Wales have great players who are in very good teams.”

