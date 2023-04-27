Rotherham United react to online racist abuse of Cardiff City players 

Rotherham United have issued a statement after receiving reports that one of their fans racially abused Cardiff City players following the Bluebirds’ 2-1 victory at the New York Stadium.

The club and the police are now seeking to identify the person in question.

The statement from Rotherham United posted on their website read: “Rotherham United are appalled to have learned of an incident of racist abuse on social media following Thursday night’s Sky Bet Championship fixture with Cardiff City.

“A number of social media posts were brought to the club’s attention in the immediate aftermath of the game at AESSEAL New York Stadium and Rotherham United are now seeking to identify the individual in question and will work alongside South Yorkshire Police to bring the perpetrator to justice.

“Rotherham United totally condemns the actions of the aforementioned individual and would like to firmly reiterate our zero tolerance policy towards racism or discrimination of any kind.

“The club will take necessary steps to ensure that it is clear that the actions of the individual in question are in no way representative of our football club and supporters.

“The club totally and completely dissociates itself from the actions of this individual and the abhorrent behaviour that they have displayed and will take the necessary measures to ensure that this isolated incident does not tarnish the reputation of Rotherham United and our fan base.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

