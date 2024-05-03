Routes revealed for opening stages of 2024 Tour of Britain Women

The two Welsh routes for the opening two stages of the 2024 Tour of Britain Women have been revealed ahead of the Grand Départ in Welshpool in just 34 days.

The opening stages will see the world’s top riders tackle some of Wales’ most iconic roads and climbs, with thousands expected to line the streets to welcome the race.

Stage 1: Welshpool – Llandudno (142.5km, 2,276m ascent)

Departing from Welshpool’s Broad Street in the heart of mid-Wales, the riders will face a formidably challenging opening stage, with 2,276m of climbing to endure. The stage will also feature one sprint and two Queen of the Mountains segments.

Heading out through Berriew, the peloton will take in the challenging Llangynog climb at the 65km mark, known locally as the Berwyn Pass, which is 6km in length with an average gradient of 5.4%.

The route also passes through the market towns of Llanfyllin and Bala, touching the shores of the expansive Llyn Tegid, before passing through the picturesque village of Cerrigydrudion.

Climbs

A series of punchy climbs with 10km to go are likely to whittle down the bunch as it enters Llandudno, passing Conwy Castle before a spectacular finish on the promenade.

The stage will start at 11:15, with riders expected to reach the finish in Llandudno at around 15:10.

Councillor David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said:

“It’s exciting that Powys has been chosen to host the Grand Départ from Welshpool for this year’s Tour of Britain Women. It will provide a great opportunity for both residents and visitors to watch some of the world’s top cyclists in action as they race through the north of the county and for us to showcase the beauty of our natural surroundings to a national and international audience.”

Councillor Aaron Wynne, Conwy’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, said: “We’re thrilled that Conwy has been chosen to stage part of the first day of the Tour of Britain Women.

“Competitors will travel through our beautiful county, taking in iconic sights heading north for the stage finish in Llandudno.

“We can’t wait for the excitement of seeing these elite cyclists compete on our roads before sprinting for the line.

“Again, I’m proud that major events like this are coming to our county, supporting our economy, and showcasing us as a destination to the wider world.”

Stage 2: Wrexham – Wrexham (140.2km, 1,570m ascent)

The race’s second stage will start and finish on Chester Street in Wrexham’s city centre and will take in some of the breathtaking scenery in Denbighshire, West Cheshire and Chester, with a further one sprint and two Queen of the Mountains segments along the way.

The peloton will travel north out of Wrexham, crossing into West Cheshire after just 20km, where the route ramps up alongside the Peckforton Hill Range, part of the Mid-Cheshire Ridge.

The route will then cross back into Wrexham, taking in the villages of Bangor-on-Dee and Overton, before the sprint will be decided in Johnstown. The race will then continue along a scenic stretch of the Llangollen Canal.

Riders will have less climbing to contend with on this stage, however big crowds will be expected on the iconic Horseshoe Pass, which arrives at a pivotal point of the stage with around 30km to go.

The ensuing descent will set up a fast run-in to Wrexham for the stage finish to conclude the race’s journey in Wales, passing through Minera and Rhostyllen, before a short hop back over the border to Warrington for stage three.

Stage two will start at 11:15, with riders expected to return to Wrexham for the stage finish at approximately 15:15.

National importance

Councillor Nigel Williams, Lead member for Economy and Regeneration, Wrexham said: “I’m once again really pleased to see a nationally important event such as the Tour of Britain Women being hosted in Wrexham, giving people the opportunity to see elite cyclists in a major competition.

“The race will give many the opportunity to witness and cheer on the cyclists, be that in the city centre for the start and end stages or as they pass through our communities. Please come to show your support and give them a warm Welsh welcome.”

Tour of Britain Race Director, Rod Ellingworth, said: “Working with our partners we’ve been able to plot out two really challenging and entertaining stages in Wales to open the race, with some iconic climbs and opportunities for the sprinters too.

“We wanted the Tour of Britain Women to show off the very best of Britain’s roads and scenery, and having spent a lot of time out driving the routes I’m absolutely certain that we’ve delivered.

“Finalising the routes in such a short timeframe has been a huge challenge, and only made possible thanks to the support of colleagues in Welsh Government, Conwy County Borough Council, Powys County Council and Wrexham County Borough Council, who deserve enormous credit for the commitment to the race and women’s cycling more broadly.”

Tour of Britain Women 2024:

Stage 1 – Thursday 6 June 2024: Welshpool to Llandudno

Stage 2 – Friday 7 June 2024: Wrexham

Stage 3 – Saturday 8 June 2024: Warrington

Stage 4 – Sunday 9 June 2024: National Cycling Centre to Leigh, Greater Manchester

