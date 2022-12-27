Rowlands ruled out of Six Nations after shoulder surgery

Wales lock Will Rowlands has been ruled out of next year’s Six Nations following shoulder surgery.

The Dragons star suffered the injury in Wales’ Autumn Nations clash with Argentina in November and is expected to be sidelined until April as he recovers.

“The shoulder is OK, It is frustrating, but [the recovery] is just slow and steady,” he told the BBC’s Scrum V Live programme. “Hopefully, I will be involved back in rugby in April time.”

Earlier this month the former Wasps man confirmed his departure from the Dragons at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old is expected to move to French club Racing 92 for next season, which would make him unavailable for Test rugby because of current Welsh Rugby Union selection guidelines.

The policy says that players plying their trade outside of Wales are not eligible for Test selection unless they have won at least 60 caps.

The switch to play in Paris could also rule Rowlands out of contention for next year’s World Cup which is being hosted in France.

Rowlands had been a key Wales performer during Wayne Pivac’s three-year reign as head coach and had been expected to feature in Pivac’s successor Warren Gatland Six Nations squad, which is being announced next month.

