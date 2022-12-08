Royal patronage of FAW ‘under review’ after reports Princess of Wales would take up role
Phil Blanche, PA
The FAW has confirmed the issue of royal patronage is currently “under review” following the death of the Queen.
It was reported by one media outlet last month that the Princess of Wales could take over the role as FAW patron, but that suggestion was strongly opposed by some Wales fans on social media.
Now the FAW’s Chief Executive Noel Mooney has said that the issue is “under review”.
“We’re always looking to see what’s the right thing for the FAW to do, what’s the right thing for us as a country to do,” he said.
“At the moment we are doing a due diligence on the whole thing, what are the benefits for Welsh football.
“At the same time we don’t want to become an organisation that’s divisive. We want to be an organisation that’s inclusive to everybody.
“We’re very sensitive around these matters, and I think it’s fair to say we showed a lot of respect when the Queen passed away.
“Going forward we have to keep thinking about the evolution of the Association and we will have discussions to see what people’s views are.
“What we must do is make sure we don’t do anything that is divisive and alienates people.
“We are a very broad church and we represent every political and historical spectrum in Cymru, and we must continue to do that.
“We will take our time in 2023 to look at it properly.
“Let’s gauge what’s happening around us, see what other organisations are doing and what is the appetite (to have royal patronage).”
‘Supporting them’
The Royal correspondent of the Daily Express, Richard Palmer, reported last month that the Royals were pushing for the new Princess of Wales to replace the Queen as the new patron.
“That would create the reverse situation to that in rugby union, where William is patron of Welsh rugby and Kate of the English game,” he said.
Richard Palmer said that the Royal move was however designed to “save Prince William’s blushes over his support for England while Prince of Wales”.
William was criticised for being the Prince of one country but backing another after he told England’s World Cup squad “we’re all rooting for you” during a surprise visit to their camp last Monday.
Speaking during a visit to the Senedd last month, Prince William sought to play down the controversy by saying that both football teams would have his full support.
“When I was growing up Wales didn’t get through to the tournaments but I will be supporting them all the way through the process,” he said.
But some Welsh fans had spoken out against the latest gambit which sparked an angry reaction on social media.
Iestyn ap Rhobert said: “If true, this is appalling manoeuvring from the royals and UK state amounting to political interference and will surely spark massive resistance from Y Wal Goch (The Red Wall).”
Meilyr Harris called on the FAW not to “spoil and undo all your recent good work with progressing Cymru and nationality awareness.”
Poppy Lloyd added: “No. Just absolutely no.”
No way, we don’t need a patron from the Royal Family.
A Foreign Royal Family! The British Cadet line ended with Glyndwr! And the legitimate line ended with Iestyn Ap Gwrgan.
We don’t need or want English Royals being patrons of Welsh sporting bodies. William and Kate need to give their Welsh titles, which they have no right to, back and stay out of Cymru!!
Yes! What’s the point in changing the name to Cymru if you’re just going to hand the Patronage to foreign Royals? Oh to be Welsh, what’s the matter with us?!
So Wales will hit a new Low then?! What’s the point in officially changing the name Wales to Cymru with FIFA if you’re just going to accept a foreign Royal as Patron? We really do not know when to Quit! Is it any wonder why we are the punch line of every Joke.
Cymru football has no need for payronage, certainly not from the Royals. That would be such a retrograde step
My comments are getting deleted again! Anytime I mention how ridiculous it is for us to be acting this way in regards to the English monarchs. My comments go! Guess someone doesn’t like People speaking common sense.
Moderation can be patchy at times. I can still see many of your posts though.
“At the same time we don’t want to become an organisation that’s divisive. We want to be an organisation that’s inclusive….We are a very broad church and we represent every political and historical spectrum in Cymru, and we must continue to do that.” The most important thing is growing our culture and our football nation, ensuring that Wales/Cymru is a welcoming place and ready to be ambitious in ever changing and increasingly challenging world. Hitting people over the head with a rock risks things becoming too inward looking and a culture war which we end up losing; softly challenging, subtly… Read more »
Dim diolch.
Why don’t these royal parasites do some real work instead of parading around in designer clothes, waving, smiling, seeking out more silly little titles and costing us a bloody fortune. A handful of royal crawlers are probably behind this “patronage” idea who will do their best to manipulate things to make it appear to be popular amongst the “subjects” in their quest for a knighthood.
They might live to regret pushing the FAW to appoint an English princess to become a patron. Football fans can be very vocal and even the BBC would have great difficulty in silencing the Red Wall if they decided to boo her every time she turned up. Quietly forgetting about it might be the best option after all they royal couple have been the lighting rod for anger about slavery in their latest tour to the Caribbean and things did not go well in Boston last week.
No. Please don’t. We don’t want people with no REAL connection to our land taking vo0er patronage. What exactly is being patron FOR?
FAW could ask Meghan Markle?
The devil in me loves that idea. Stir the pot