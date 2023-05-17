Royal Porthcawl to host final Open qualifying instead of Somerset course

Royal Porthcawl will host final qualifying for the 151st Open Championship in place of Burnham & Berrow, the R&A has announced.

The 36-hole event on July 4 has been moved to allow for the Somerset course to make a full recovery from the impact of last year’s drought.

Royal Porthcawl joins Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire as venues for final qualifying for the Open at Royal Liverpool from July 20-23, where Australian Cameron Smith will defend his title.

