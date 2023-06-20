Rubin Colwill bags penalty brace as Wales Under-21s draw in Denmark

Rubin Colwill converted two penalties as Wales drew 2-2 against nine-man Denmark in their opening European Under-21 Championship qualifier in Vejle.

Maurits Kjaergaard’s penalty gave Denmark a half-time lead before Colwill’s two spot-kicks edged Wales ahead but Oliver Nielsen headed the hosts’ equaliser.

Denmark ended their Group I opener with nine men following the dismissals of Lucas Hey and Alexander Busch and Wales boss Matty Jones had to settle for a point in his first competitive game in charge.

Kjaergaard made no mistake with his 38th-minute penalty after he had been fouled by Eli King, which earned the midfielder a yellow card.

Mathias Kvistgaarden then struck a post before the interval after racing clear on goal, but Wales equalised soon after the restart.

Denmark substitute Hey was shown a straight red card for handling Pat Jones’ goalbound effort and Colwill converted the subsequent penalty.

Wales edged ahead on the hour-mark when Colwill struck his second from the spot after he had been hauled down by Anton Gaaei, only for Nielsen to head Denmark level in the 73rd minute from Elias Jelert’s cross.

Denmark were reduced to nine men in the 80th-minute when Busch was sent off for his high tackle on Josh Thomas, but the hosts held on.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

