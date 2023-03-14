Rubin Colwill promised ‘tough love’ after Wales Under-21s selection

Wales Under-21 manager Matty Jones has promised to hand Rubin Colwill “tough love” after the Cardiff forward dropped down from Rob Page’s senior squad.

Colwill was part of Wales’ 2022 World Cup squad, coming on in the closing stages of their final game against England on November 29.

But the 20-year-old has struggled for form and fitness and has not completed 90 minutes once for Cardiff since playing in Qatar.

Guidance

“Everyone sees the potential, but he’s still developing and needs that guidance,” said Jones, naming his squad for this month’s friendly against Scotland.

“Senior football can be absolutely brutal and I do feel a duty to show Rubin that guidance, put an arm around him, and give him some tough love.

“Hopefully it will click and he starts showing that potential within his own age group.

“If Rubin had any type of ego he would have pushed back on it. Certain players want to push up age groups.

“But it’s refreshing how Rubin has accepted it. He’s been through a difficult time at Cardiff and there’s been a lot of communication in the background with the club, Rubin, myself and Pagey over how we’re going to manage it.”

Jones has selected a 24-strong squad for the Pinatar friendly on March 26.

Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage, currently on loan at League One Forest Green, is included as are U21 regulars Fin Stevens, Oli Hammond, Eli King and Owen Beck.

But there is no place for Wolves striker Chem Campbell, who has told Jones that he wants to focus on club football during his current loan spell at Wycombe.

Squad: E Beach (Chelmsford, on loan from Chelsea), B Hughes (Swansea), R Hollingshead (West Brom), O Denham (Cardiff), E Turns (Leyton Orient, on loan from Brighton), J Low (Walsall, on loan from Bristol City), M Baker (Newport, on loan from Stoke), L Hoole (Bristol Rovers), Z Ashworth (Burton, on loan from West Brom), O Beck (Liverpool), F Stevens (Brentford), E King (Cardiff), O Hesketh (Wolves), J Cotterill (Swansea), C Savage (Forest Green, on loan from Man Utd), O Hammond (Nottingham Forest), J Raymond (Crystal Palace), R Colwill (Cardiff), C Congreve (Swansea), P Jones (Huddersfield), J Taylor (Luton), J Farrell (CF Villanovense), T Hill (Liverpool), B Lloyd (Swansea).

