Rubin Colwill scores brace as Wales Under-21s ease past Liechtenstein Under-23s

Cardiff midfielder Rubin Colwill scored twice as Wales Under-21s beat Liechtenstein Under-23 side 4-0 in their friendly at Rodney Parade in Newport.

Joe Low headed the hosts into a 28th-minute lead after the Liechtenstein keeper failed to deal with Cameron Congreve’s deep free-kick swung into the penalty area and the Wycombe defender got up to nod the ball in at the far post.

Shortly before the break, Colwill – starting alongside younger brother and Cardiff team-mate Joel – broke clear into the penalty area, but Liechtenstein keeper Tim Ohri redeemed himself with a smart save.

Colwill, who missed out on another call-up to the senior squad, did get on the scoresheet just before the hour mark when he converted a penalty after Congreve had been fouled and then tapped in a third from close range five minutes later. Substitute Josh Thomas bundled in a late fourth.

Matt Jones’ side return to Euro 2025 qualification action next week when they travel to Lithuania looking to build on an away draw in Denmark from their opening Group I fixture.

