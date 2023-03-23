Rugby clubs urged to vote for reform at EGM

The Senedd’s Communications, Culture, Welsh Language, Sport and International Relations committee is urging rugby clubs to vote for reform at this weekend’s Welsh Rugby Union Extraordinary General Meeting.

The WRU has been mired in controversy since allegations of a “toxic culture” at the organisation were aired in a television documentary in January, resulting in the resignation of chief executive Steve Phillips.

A number of former WRU employees took part in the BBC Wales investigation, making accusations about their time at the organisation.

Charlotte Wathan, general manager of women’s rugby until her resignation last February, spoke of how a male colleague said in front of others in an office that he wanted to “rape” her, while another unnamed contributor said she was left contemplating suicide by her experiences of bullying and sexism at work.

Deplorable

A statement issued by the Committee reads: “The ‘BBC Wales Investigates’ documentary about misogyny, homophobia and racism in the WRU was upsetting and difficult to watch. It is deplorable that the only way the individuals who were involved could be taken seriously by the WRU was by waiving their anonymity and raising their concerns publicly.

“We thank them for their bravery and we thank the journalists involved for shining a light on this.

“This weekend, the WRU will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting to consider proposals to modernise its governance arrangements and to address the gender imbalance in its structures.

“Similar proposals have been considered before but fell short of the 75% threshold of votes needed.

“This is a final opportunity for the WRU to modernise. If these proposals are rejected, it has nowhere left to go.

“It has been sad and damaging to see an organisation of such significance in Welsh public life brought so low.

The WRU must now demonstrate to the people of Wales that it wants to be a modern and inclusive organisation. It must grasp the opportunity before the damage that has been done is irrecoverable.”

