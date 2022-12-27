Rugby fan’s banner goes viral as regions’ dispute rumbles on

There were plenty of talking points from last night’s clash between the Ospreys and the Scarlets.

Ospreys recorded a bonus-point victory over a 14-man Scarlets side after Argentina flanker Tomas Lezana was red-carded in the fourth minute of the West Wales derby at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Referee Craig Evans found himself at the centre of two decisions that changed the complexion of the game, with the Scarlets playing with 14 men for 76 minutes of this URC clash.

The Scarlets saw Lezana red-carded for a head-on-head tackle on Ospreys lock Rhys Davies in the fourth minute.

But the Scarlets would have been frustrated when Ospreys fly-half Owen Williams was only shown a yellow card for a similar head-on-head tackle on his opposite number Sam Costelow midway through the first half.

However, there was just as much to talk about off the pitch when viewers watching the game at home spotted a prominent banner being displayed at pitch side.

As the ongoing dispute about pay and contracts between the regions, the players and the Welsh Rugby Union rumbles on one fan made his views clearly known with a banner that read – ‘Worst Run Union. Pay the regions. Pay the players.’

There’s a really superhero out there somewhere please identify yourself pic.twitter.com/tpgReOu9iG — Jason Tovey (@jtov10) December 26, 2022

Retired former Dragons and Cardiff Rugby player Jason Tovey praised the fan and wrote in his tweet – ‘There’s really a superhero out there somewhere please identify yourself’.

After a little bit of detective works amongst Twitter users, the fan was identified as Ospreys supporter Chris Jones.

He posted a pic of himself on his Twitter page holding his banner.

Chris’ banner was widely praised by users on the social media platform.

Rhys Meredith posted: ‘Absolutely great work! Hope it’s now Westgate Street Bound 🤣’

David Downey wrote: ‘Ahhhh so your the genius behind this sign, bravo sir excellent work 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻’

Rich Llew posted:: ‘This is how the real supporter feels!’

Paul Rogers added: ‘Superb work. Seren y gem.’

