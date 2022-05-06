Rugby legend Phil Bennett ‘unwell and being cared for by his family’

The Welsh region issued a short statement with an update on the 73-year-old former fly-half, who made a total of 37 Test appearances between 1969 and 1978, including eight Lions caps.

“Our president Phil Bennett is unwell and being cared for by his family,” the statement said.

“Phil is battling like the true Scarlet he’s always been and our thoughts and prayers are with him. We would ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Bennett won 29 caps for Wales between 1969 and 1978, featuring in two Five Nations Grand Slam-winning teams.

In the second of those, in 1978, he scored two tries as Wales completed their clean sweep of victories by beating France in Cardiff.

Bennett played club rugby for 16 seasons at Llanelli RFC.

He also played 20 times for the Barbarians, including the famous game against the All Blacks in January 1973.

In that game he was the catalyst for the Gareth Edwards’ try early in the game that is still regarded as one of the finest ever scored.