Russell Martin admits Swansea need experience after being overpowered by Sheffield United

Swansea boss Russell Martin admitted his side had a tough afternoon, losing 3-0 against promotion chasing Sheffield United.

Goals from Sander Berge and Jack Robinson gave the Blades a first-half lead before substitute Oli McBurnie rounded off the comfortable victory with a goal in the final minute.

The Blades are currently second in the Championship behind Burnley, while Swansea have slipped to 15th.

“It was a tough game for us, Martin said.

“The problem is that we have an extremely young squad. We need to keep building and have courage.

“We need experience.”

“We were the better team in the first 20 minutes, but the dynamic of the game changed and we lacked a bit of courage.

“There were loads of bodies in the box for the set-piece (for the second goal). That’s what happens when you make a mistake.

“We knew Sheffield was one of the most powerful teams in the league and they manage (the game) better than anyone, but we accepted contact into them.

“It was a tough game for us, because they have experience.

“We have an important month and we need to showcase what we can do. We need to embrace the challenge and keep improving, but there was stuff out here today that I liked.”

Aggression

Paul Heckingbottom hailed his side’s aggression in the win.

“I thought we were good, we fully committed to it. I know Swansea can dominate games and they were brave early on,” he said.

“We stepped onto them, especially in the second half, and were aggressive with it, which made the game predictable.

“We try and be prepared for every team, through possession and counter-attack, and today we had to get the message across really quick.”

