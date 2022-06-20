Ryan Giggs to stand down as Wales manager

Ryan Giggs is to step down as Wales’ head coach, according to the Daily Mail.

Sources told the newspaper that Giggs does not want his situation to act as a distraction as Wales prepares for its first appearance in a World Cup finals since 1958.

The Football Association of Wales has declined to comment, but the PA news agency has been told that Giggs “agonised” over the decision. Giggs, who was appointed Wales manager in January 2018, decided to stand down after Wales beat Ukraine in their World Cup play-off final in Cardiff two weeks ago.

It was confirmed in September of last year that Ryan Giggs was still earning a salary as Wales manager, despite being on leave since November 2020.

Giggs, 48, was due to stand trial beginning in January at Manchester Crown Court but the case has now likely been delayed until August 8.

The 48-year-old former Manchester United star is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1, 2020.

He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He previously said in a statement: “I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations. I look forward to clearing my name.”

Robert Page has been in charge of Wales as interim manager since Ryan Giggs’ arrest, including Euro 2020, and will again coach the country at November’s World Cup 2022.

Robert Page has now been in charge for 26 games, compared to Ryan Giggs’ 24.

‘Disappointed’

Ryan Giggs’ trial was delayed due to the pandemic.

In January, Judge Hilary Manley explained: “Unfortunately it has become necessary to vacate this trial from the list.

“The reason for this is because there is not a court available to accommodate this trial. Due to the large backlog of court cases which has been exacerbated by the pandemic and the need for social distancing, this is a situation which is a daily reality for the criminal courts.”

Chris Daw QC, representing Giggs, said: “I have of course explained the situation to him and he is extremely disappointed at the development.

“He is grateful efforts have been made to fix the earliest possible new date.”

‘Incredible job’

Giggs, who won 64 Wales caps as a player, succeeded the popular Chris Coleman as manager.

He had to win over many supporters who had questioned his commitment to the Wales cause during a stellar career at Old Trafford.

But Giggs managed that as Wales – fired by the brilliance of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey – qualified for Euro 2020, their second successive European Championship finals.

However, Euro 2020 was delayed by 12 months because of coronavirus and Page, who Giggs had appointed as his assistant in August 2019, ended up taking Wales to the finals last summer.

Page built on that work by steering Wales to second place behind Belgium in their 2020 World Cup qualification group.

Victories over Austria and Ukraine then secured Wales’ place at a World Cup for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals in Sweden in 1958.

Page revealed recently that his contract runs for as long as Wales are in the World Cup, and Bale endorsed the former Northampton and Port Vale boss before this month’s Nations League game against Belgium.

Bale said: “I think he is the long-term manager. I don’t think there is any question in the changing room or from the fans.

“He’s done an incredible job coming in, in difficult circumstances. Everyone with him has a great relationship.

“I guess that’s why you achieve big things when your team is happy and your manager is doing well.”

