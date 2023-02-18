Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s funny takes on Wrexham victory

Wrexham have a habit of scoring late winners. And after today’s 96th minute goal by striker Sam Dalby to pull of a thrilling 4-3 victory away at Aldershot, you would wonder how much more ‘excitement’ Wrexham fans can take supporting their teams.

However, you would also wonder if all this drama would be music to the ears and a sight to behold for co-owners Rob and Ryan.

Because let’s be honest, if Series 1 of Welcome To Wrexham was a rollercoaster ride, Series 2 is shaping up to provide even more thrills and spills.

So spare a thought then not only for Wrexham’s ever growing global fan base who must spend 90 minutes experiencing every conceivable mood the human body is capable of, but also for the Hollywood owners who if their posts on Twitter after the game are any measure have just spent their morning in Los Angeles being put through the wringer.

While Ryan was contemplating just how early it is appropriate to start drinking, co-owner Mac was contemplating how he’s going to survive the rest of the season.

Really testing the limits of appropriate drinking hours. Dear god, @Wrexham_AFC. https://t.co/AOE04dDJpI — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 18, 2023

I very may well die of a cardiac event this season. Football is magic/hell 🪄 🔥 @Wrexham_AFC ❤️ — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 18, 2023

However, I’m sure both co-owners will share the sentiment of this brilliant tweet posted by Duane Williams, which perfectly sums up the emotion of being a Wrexham fan.

