Ryan Reynolds defends Wrexham’s under fire goalkeeper Mark Howard

06 Mar 2023 2 minute read
Ryan Reynolds has leapt to the defence of under-fire Wrexham goalkeeper Mark Howard.

The player has faced much online criticism after his mistake gifted opponents Maidenhead a late equaliser in their away game against the Dragons on Saturday evening.

Wrexham were leading 2-1 when Shawn McCoulsky earned mid-table Maidenhead a point after an error from Howard.

The goalkeeper was a replacement for first choice No.1 Rob Lainton, who was ill.

Hollywood star Reynolds has now come to the defence of the ‘keeper posting on his Instagram Stories – ‘We win together. we draw together. Mark Howard has put in the work this season.’

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson also added some words of his own in an attempt to play down criticism of his goalkeeper, and get everyone concentrating on tomorrow’s evening crucial match away at Dagenham.

He wrote: ‘We win together, we draw together. We enjoy the wins, we reflect on the draws and we get ready to respond on Tuesday at Dagenham.’

It’s expected that Mark Howard will continue in goal against Dagenham, with Lainton reportedly still suffering with illnesss.

