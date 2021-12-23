Ryan Reynolds: ‘Football will quite literally chew and blow bubbles with your soul’

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds looks like he’s certainly adapted quickly to the sheer emotional agonies football fans suffers watching their clubs week in, week out.

Since buying the Welsh club with Rob McElhenney, it’s been a rollercoaster ride for the Hollywood star, who despite his star status, is just like you and I when it comes to putting yourself through the wringer watching your team play.

Speaking to the Dear Hank and John podcast, the Hollywood actor opened up on just how he copes, or doesn’t, watching his beloved Wrexham play.

Painful

“For us it’s been one of the most satisfying, wonderful things I’ve ever been involved with, and also the most excruciating,” he said

“Football will quite literally chew and blow bubbles with your soul. It’s a terrible feeling.

“The rollercoaster ride is something that I’m still struggling with. I actually struggle to watch the matches sometimes because I find it so physically painful.

“I’m physiologically inside out by the time it’s done. My bones are hanging outside of my ears and head, it’s an awful experience.

“So yeah, it’s both a curse and it’s the beautiful game.”

