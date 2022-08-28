Ryan Reynolds has just endeared himself to every Welsh person

It’s fair to say that you would be hard pressed to find anybody who dislikes Ryan Reynolds – even people from Chester love him. Probably.

Since he and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham AFC, the Hollywood A lister has constantly demonstrated what a lovely fella he is.

From his unstinting zest for life, his exemplary charity work, as well as being an all-round bloody funny bloke, he’s proved that humanity has got something going for it, despite reports to the contrary.

In Wales, of course, he’s up there with Michael Sheen, Huw Edwards and Super Ted in the popularity stakes – and it can only be a matter of time before he’s awarded honorary Welsh citizenship. That, or Treorchy Male Voice Choir and the Manics team up to sing a song about him. Or something.

This weekend he’s surpassed himself once again, with a little gesture that was wildly applauded by the people of Wales.

If there’s one thing that gets us riled up, it’s people mistaking Wales for England.

When the mild-mannered sounding Bob Kronbauer, editor-in-chief of the superbly named Vancouver Is Awesome magazine, (Vancouver being Ryan Reynolds’ hometown) headed out on a road trip to California and posted about his adventures on Twitter, he no doubt didn’t expect to cause something of a Welsh Twitter storm that would result in a correction from a movie star.

While posting a series of pics on Twitter from his trip to California, he including an image of a giant billboard advertising the most excellent and universally critically acclaimed Welcome To Wrexham TV series, which aired in the US and UK last week.

Bob posted: ‘It’s Wryan @VancityReynolds on the roof of The Fox and Hounds British pub in Century City! A shrewd location choice for a billboard promoting a show about he and his friend saving an English soccer team.’

Now as an editor Bob should know to check his facts before posting anything. So it was then that describing Wrexham as an English soccer team, he incurred the wrath of many Welsh Twitter users – and rapped knuckles from movie star Reynolds, who posted in reply: ‘It’s a Welsh football team, Bob.’ ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Cue massive outpouring of love for the Deadpool star and one chastened Canadian editor.

Da iawn Ryan. Da iawn indeed.

It’s a Welsh football team, Bob. ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 24, 2022

