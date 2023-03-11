Ryan Reynolds’ heartfelt tribute to Wrexham community after snow effort
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has taken to social media to thank the club and the community for undertaking a mammoth snow clearing exercise to ensure this afternoon’s game against Southend went ahead.
Yesterday it looked like the match may be postponed due to heavy snow in noth Wales. However, after the club put out an appeal for fans to come and help clear the snow, the game was able to go ahead.
Manager Phil Parkinson, chief executive Fleur East and club advisor Shaun Harvey, groundstaff and fans were at the Racecourse early this morning shovels in hand ensuring the game avoided a postponement.
And Reynolds paid tribute to those who ensured the match was played.
Posting pic of Shaun Harvey, Fleur Robinson and Phil Parkinson, he wrote: ‘Today’s @Wrexham_AFC match is happening come hell or high water. That’s our manager: Phil Parkinson, our CEO: Fleur Robinson and my personal hero: Shaun Harvey, shoveling snow to clear the pitch in time. I love this town with all my heart. (City)’
Today’s @Wrexham_AFC match is happening come hell or high water. That’s our manager: Phil Parkinson, our CEO: Fleur Robinson and my personal hero: Shaun Harvey, shoveling snow to clear the pitch in time. I love this town with all my heart. (City) pic.twitter.com/dEPDAVVVvl
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 11, 2023
When asked on Twitter why he wasn’t shovelling show the Hollywood star quipped with a special mention for co-owner Rob McElhenney: ‘I promise you, if Rob and I were there right now, Rob would be shoveling.’
I promise you, if Rob and I were there right now, Rob would be shoveling.
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 11, 2023
Diolch yn fawr iawn to everybody for their incredible efforts 🙌
🔴⚪ #WxmAFC | 📸 @GTPhotography_1 pic.twitter.com/oHMbwpKOEf
— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) March 11, 2023
Everybody’s hard work was more than worth it however, as Wrexham ground a hard fought 1-0 win against Southend to maintain their four point lead at the top of the National League.
A 38th-minute own goal by Shrimpers goalkeeper Steve Arnold separated the teams at the Racecourse Ground.
Ben Tozer exchanged passes with James Jones and crossed from the left and Arnold fumbled the ball into his own net.
Eoghan O’Connell came close to doubling the lead soon after but Arnold deflected his shot onto a post.
The three points ensured the hosts were rewarded for their efforts to get the game on with their 17th win in 18 home games.
