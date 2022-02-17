Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Ryan Reynolds makes flying visit to Wrexham

17 Feb 2022 1 minute Read
Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has made a flying visit to Wrexham AFC’s Racecourse ground.

In a social media post, which featured a Welsh flag emoji, the club’s co-owner, shared a photo of himself on the pitch in a dapper-looking outfit.

The official Wrexham AFC Twitter account shared photos of the Deadpool actor chatting with players and coaches, thanked him for “dropping by” and wished him a “safe trip back home”.

Ryan said:

The club’s official Twitter account posted:

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.