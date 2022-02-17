Ryan Reynolds makes flying visit to Wrexham

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has made a flying visit to Wrexham AFC’s Racecourse ground.

In a social media post, which featured a Welsh flag emoji, the club’s co-owner, shared a photo of himself on the pitch in a dapper-looking outfit.

The official Wrexham AFC Twitter account shared photos of the Deadpool actor chatting with players and coaches, thanked him for “dropping by” and wished him a “safe trip back home”.

Ryan said:

The club’s official Twitter account posted:

