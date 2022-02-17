Ryan Reynolds makes flying visit to Wrexham
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has made a flying visit to Wrexham AFC’s Racecourse ground.
In a social media post, which featured a Welsh flag emoji, the club’s co-owner, shared a photo of himself on the pitch in a dapper-looking outfit.
The official Wrexham AFC Twitter account shared photos of the Deadpool actor chatting with players and coaches, thanked him for “dropping by” and wished him a “safe trip back home”.
Ryan said:
Nice day for a visit. @Wrexham_AFC 🏴 pic.twitter.com/FY3gKzuwPu
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 17, 2022
The club’s official Twitter account posted:
Thanks for dropping by @VancityReynolds 👀
Safe trip back home 🇺🇸🇨🇦✈️
🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/jRa56GerDT
— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) February 17, 2022
