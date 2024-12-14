Ryan Reynolds watches on as Cambridge deny Wrexham with late leveller

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds watched Dan Nlundulu deny his side all three points with a late penalty as they drew 2-2 with Cambridge.

James McClean cancelled out Elias Kachunga’s opener at the Racecourse Ground before Steven Fletcher looked to have grabbed the winner, only for Nlundulu’s late penalty to earn Cambridge a deserved point.

The result sees Wrexham drop out of League One’s top two.

Joining Reynolds – who owns the club alongside fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney – at the Racecourse were actor Channing Tatum and Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong.

Earlier this year Reynolds’ film Deadpool & Wolverine featured Green Day song Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) and the band’s members dressed as the comic book characters on stage during their tour.

Ollie Palmer cleared off the line as Cambridge started brightly and took a deserved lead inside 20 minutes when Kachunga grabbed the opener after Shayne Lavery’s good work.

Moments later, Nlundulu got the better of Eoghan O’Connell and goalkeeper Mark Howard prevented Cambridge’s second.

McClean headed Wrexham level after meeting Ryan Barnett’s 27th-minute cross, while Elliot Lee’s fierce drive tested Vicente Reyes before the break.

Ollie Rathbone robbed Kelland Watts and drove forward to find striker Fletcher who coolly slotted home a 65th-minute effort.

Wrexham nearly had a bizarre third after Barnett’s cross hit Zeno Ibsen Rossi and struck a post.

But Cambridge drew level after Lewis Brunt brought Sullay Kaikai down and Nlundulu converted the 89th-minute penalty.

