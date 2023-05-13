Ryan Reynolds withdraws from bid for NHL team – reports

Wrexham’s co-owner Ryan Reynolds’s bid to expand his sporting empire with a stake in the NHL’s Ottawa Senators has hit the buffers, according to press reports in North America.

The Deadpool star was part of a group led by real estate developer Remington Group seeking to buy the Senators for an estimated $1 billion.

The group pulled out of the deal when request for an exclusive window to negotiate a potential purchase was rejected, ESPN has reported.

The deadline for formal offers to be submitted is May 15.

Reynolds was not the only celebrity linked with buying the Senators. Rapper Snoop Dogg is part of another group looking to purchase the franchise and Canadian singer The Weeknd is part of a third group in the running to snap up the NHL team

Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham for £2 million in November 2020 and steered them back to the football League last month, ending a 15-year absence.

Their purchase of the club, chronicled in the Welcome to Wrexham documentary series has made the third oldest professional football club in the world a global sporting phenomenon.

