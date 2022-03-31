Ryan Reynolds’s resemblance to 19th century Wrexham cup winner prompts time travel movie jokes

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has joked that he made an appearance at the 1878 Welsh Cup cup final for the side, after fans noticed that he and one of the players bore a remarkable resemblance.

Wrexham had tweeted a picture of the winning side on their social media feeds, saying: “On this day in 1878, we won the first-ever Welsh Cup Final, with a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Druids.”

John Price, born in 1854, who played in the second Welsh international match against Scotland in 1877, attracted special attention, with several pointing out the resemblance.

The jokes centre around the new Ryan Reynolds film the Adam Project in which he time travels to the past, meeting himself as a boy.

“You’ve watched the Adam Project, right? Time travel is the only feasible explanation,” one fan said.

“So Ryan Reynolds successfully time travelled to the year 1878. It’s actually a deleted scene in The Adam Project,” another suggested.

Wrexham later commented: “We can confirm that’s not Ryan Reynolds in the front row…”

To which the actor replied: “You sure? As mentioned, I have an extensive nighttime skincare routine.”

