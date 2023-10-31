S4C announces new reality series showcasing new rugby format

S4C have announced a new six-part reality rugby series featuring current and former Welsh Internationals.

O’r Stryd i’r Sgrym (From Street to Scrum) will follow the creation of a brand-new rugby team made up of members of the public from diverse backgrounds who have lacked opportunities.

The series will show case T1 rugby, the new non-contact format from World Rugby that was launched this month in Paris.

Team work

The series will feature a group of inexperienced players from diverse backgrounds as they learn how to play the game under the leadership of a group of former international players.

The players will go through challenging training sessions and discover how to work together as a team.

The fledgling players will be led by former Welsh Rugby Union and League international Scott Quinnell, with assistance from other high profile ex-internationals.

The series will culminate in a competitive match of T1 non-contact rugby against an established club in England during the Six Nations 2024.

It will be filmed in and around Welshpool and is scheduled to be broadcast around the Men’s Six Nations in 2024.

Production company Whisper Cymru are holding an open day to the public at Welshpool RFC on Tuesday 31 October at 3pm for anyone who is interested in participating in the show.

Exciting project

Managing Director of Whisper Cymru Carys Owens said: “There are so many exciting elements to this project. It’s one of the first times that World Rugby’s new tier of rugby, T1, will be showcased and it’s for such a great project, it feels very special.

“We have worked with the Welsh Rugby Union for many years and it’s great to showcase the values of rugby in this way and show how the sport can help society.

“We will be drawing on our strong rugby production experience and ambitious approach to delivering content.”

S4C Head of Unscripted Iwan England said: “S4C is proud to be amongst the first to showcase this new and exciting rugby format within an engaging series that shows the power sport has to transform people’s lives.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

