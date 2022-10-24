S4C announces World Cup 2022 lineup

S4C is promising armchair football fans unrivalled coverage of Wales’ World Cup campaign in Qatar next month.

The channel is screening live coverage of every Wales game in the tournament with extensive build-up prior to each match, including player interviews and the latest news from the Welsh camp.

Leading the S4C team in Qatar will be presenter Dylan Ebenezer, alongside Nic Parry, Gwennan Harries and Owain Tudur Jones, with the rest of the team due to be announced in the next week or so.

Dylan said: ” We are all passionate Wales supporters, and we want to see Gareth Bale and the boys emulate John Charles and the legendary team of 1958 – and go even further.

“I have been lucky enough to go to two European Championships as part of the S4C team, but the World Cup is going to be even more special for all Welsh people – the players, supporters and us, who have the privilege of working in Qatar.

“We will bring the atmosphere of the stadium to the living rooms, pubs and football clubs of the nation. Whatever happens, we will see history being made live on S4C.”

Joining lead commentator Nic Parry will be co-commentator and former Wales striker Gwennan Harries, who scored 18 goals in 56 games for her country.

Gwennan said: “Hearing that I got the call-up to be part of the S4C team in Qatar was as exciting to me as hearing about my first call-up for Wales!

“I can’t wait to get out there and see Wales on the biggest stage in world football, and hopefully see some performances that we’ll remember for years and decades to come.”

Former Wales midfielder Owain Tudur Jones will also be providing expert analysis on each game and bringing the latest news from the matches will be pitch-side reporter, Sioned Dafydd.

Owain added: “Seeing Wales alongside the world’s best teams at a World Cup is something that we have all dreamed of for so long.

“For me, it was a dream to play for Wales at a World Cup too and although that didn’t quite work out, this is the nearest thing I could have to that experience.

“So, I can’t wait to be out there, hearing that anthem for the first time and witnessing a special part of Welsh footballing history.”

History

S4C’s coverage will also feature a series of programmes celebrating the history and culture of the beautiful game in Wales, including a look back at Wales’ only previous World Cup finals appearance in the documentary, Bois ’58.

The feast of football also includes the Jonny Owen film, Cewri Cwpan y Byd, which charts the rising fortunes of Welsh football over a tumultuous and transformational 18-year period, and a programme telling the story behind the song adopted as the team’s unofficial anthem, Yma o Hyd.

S4C social media channels will also provide daily content and updates from Qatar during the FIFA World Cup, as well as online preview shows the evening before each Wales game.

