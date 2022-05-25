S4C confirm they will continue to show live Welsh football until 2024

S4C have confirmed that they will continue to show all of Wales’ men’s football tams’ games live until 2024.

But after that games will be shown by broadcasting company Viaplay only.

There had been uncertainty about S4C’s ability to broadcast Wales’ matches after the World Cup, after UEFA sold the rights to Viaplay.

The Football Association of Wales announced last month that UEFA and Viaplay have entered a four-year partnership in the UK for Viaplay to show at least 40 exclusively live matches featuring Wales.

But S4C said today: “All Wales international football games will be shown live on S4C until 2024.”

‘Golden era’

Sgorio presenter Dylan Ebenezer said: “Obviously, we’re delighted that Sgorio is going to continue to follow the national team over the next two years, bringing all the passion of the Red Wall to living rooms, the nation’s football clubs and pubs.

“This is a very exciting time to be a Wales fan. We have a young and talented squad led by heroes like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, and the future looks bright. We can’t wait follow the team’s adventures once again. ”

S4C Chief Executive Sian Doyle said: “We are delighted that S4C will be the exclusive home of Welsh men’s football team matches on public television. This is truly fantastic news for Welsh football and the Welsh language.

“We are in the midst of a golden era for our national team and it is essential for the growth and development of the sport that fans can continue to enjoy free team games on public television.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

