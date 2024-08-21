S4C to broadcast Autumn Nations Series

S4C has secured the rights to show every Wales men’s match in the Autumn Nations Series for the next two years.

S4C will be the only channel covering the games on free to air TV in Welsh as well as on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

Fiji will be Wales’ first opponents on 10 November, before they host Australia on Sunday 17 November.

The final challenge for Warren Gatland’s team will be against the 2023 Rugby World Cup Champions, South Africa, on Saturday 23 November. Wales’ three matches in the Autumn Nations Series will be played at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Hopes

The Autumn Nations Series follow a disappointing Summer Series for Wales, having lost to South Africa at Twickenham and twice against Australia.

Wales will hope to hit back against two of the world’s best teams in November this year before the start of the Six Nations in 2025.

Graham Davies, S4C’s Head of Sport said: “It’s great to be able to announce that the Wales men’s Autumn Nation Series will be live on S4C for the next two years, showing that S4C is the Home of Welsh Sport.

“We know how important Welsh rugby, and the international games, are to our audiences, and we are proud to be working in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

“We’re grateful to have the opportunity to offer these games for free, in Welsh, on S4C.”

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “For the first time, TNT Sports will show all 21 games from the Autumn Nations Series live on its platforms this November, which, along with broadcasting every single match from the Gallagher Premiership, ensures we remain the go-to destination for rugby fans wanting to watch the most exciting and compelling matches global rugby has to offer.

“Co-broadcasting the Welsh national team fixtures against Fiji, Australia and South Africa alongside an outstanding partner such as S4C matches our ambition to making those three internationals as widely available as possible to viewers in Wales.”

S4C will broadcast the Autumn Nations Series in Welsh. TNT Sports and Discovery+ will broadcast the games with English commentary.

Autumn Nations Series

Wales v Fiji – Sunday, 10 November, 13:40

Wales v Australia – Sunday, 17 November, 16:10

Wales v South Africa – Saturday, 23 November, 17:40

