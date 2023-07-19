S4C to broadcast live coverage of Wrexham’s pre-season clash against Chelsea

Wrexham’s pre-season game against Premier League giants Chelsea will be broadcast live by S4C.

The game at the Kenan Stadium in North Carolina will be streamed live on S4C Clic, as well as Sgorio’s YouTube and Facebook channels with kick-off at 01:00 (BST) on Thursday morning (20th July).

Highlights of the match will also be shown on S4C on Thursday evening at 21:00.

The fixture is part of Wrexham’s pre-season preparations ahead of the return to the Football League, following the club’s dramatic promotion from the National League last season.

During their USA tour, Wrexham will also face Manchester United, LA Galaxy II and Philadelphia Union II.

S4C have a close relationship with Wrexham AFC, broadcasting games during the club’s FA Cup run last season and the popular documentary series Wrecsam… Clwb Ni! which followed the fortunes of the football club, the fans and the local community.

The Welsh language broadcaster has also recently also signed a commercial deal with Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds and his new channel Maximum Effort.

The channel is showing S4C content on ‘Welsh Wednesdays’ to audiences across the US.

Attention

S4C match commentator Malcolm Allen says that this game against the Blues will bring even more attention to Wrexham:

“This is great for Wrexham – what a game for them. It’s not often that you can watch any club from Wales playing on such a large stage, and also live on S4C,” he said.

I’m looking forward to seeing how new signing Will Boyle will be playing – a strong, new player for Wrexham.

It will be interesting to see how fit the boys are – there’s a great spirit in the team. The players will want to prove a point against a team like Chelsea.”

Geraint Evans, S4C’s Director of Content and Publishing Strategy added: “It’s great to be able to broadcast Wrexham’s game against Chelsea on S4C as they prepare to return to the English Football League.

“S4C is proud to play a part in the buzz that surrounds the club and the town in what is proving to be an exciting time for Wrexham AFC.”

Last month, S4C announced that it will broadcast all of Cymru men’s international football matches until 2028, ensuring that the games are available to viewers free to air.

S4C will also broadcast highlights of Cymru women’s international matches as well as live coverage of Wales’ qualifying campaign for the men’s UEFA Under 21 Championships for Euro 2025 in Slovakia.

