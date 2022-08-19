S4C to broadcast live Indigo Group Premiership matches

S4C has announced it will be broadcasting live Indigo Group Premiership games throughout the season – with live matches from the first week to the last.

S4C’s Rygbi Indigo Prem will show matches from every round of the season, with coverage being shown online and on television. Lauren Jenkins will host Rygbi Indigo Prem, and she will be joined by a host of familiar rugby names throughout the season.

The coverage gets underway at Sardis Road on Saturday 3 September, with a live broadcast of the match between Pontypridd and reigning champions Cardiff. The match will be televised on S4C and shown online on S4C Clic, with kick off at 5.30pm. English match commentary will also be available.

On Thursday 8 September, the match between Swansea and Aberavon will be shown online on S4C Clic, S4C YouTube page and the S4C Chwaraeon Facebook Page, with kick off at 7.30pm.

Newport host Cardiff on Thursday 22 September, with the match being shown online from 7.30pm. A week later on Thursday 29 September, there will be live online coverage of Bridgend v Merthyr (7.30pm), while Ebbw Vale v Llandovery will be broadcast online on Thursday 6 October (7.30pm).

Pinnacle

Lauren Jenkins said: “It’s a new Indigo Group Premiership season and it feels like a fresh start after the impact of the pandemic on the last few seasons. The clubs have all strengthened during the summer, and with the likes of Adam Warren, Dan Baker, Josh Lewis and Tavis Knoyle all joining the league, the quality will only improve.

“But as we saw last season, the level of entertainment on show is second to none, with so many high-scoring matches and fierce rivalries. That is what Welsh rugby is all about.”

Sue Butler, S4C Sports Commissioner, said: “The Indigo Group Premiership is the pinnacle of Welsh club rugby and is an important foundation of our national game. S4C is committed to showing Welsh sport across all of our platforms and we’re looking forward to some cracking Thursday night games.”

Geraint John, Welsh Rugby Union Community Director, added: “Last year’s televised games proved a massive hit for players, coaches, match officials, fans and clubs alike and I’ve no doubt it will be similar again this season. To have this coverage across a number of channels can only be good for the game and the Indigo Premiership.”

Indigo Group Premiership 2022/23 – Live matches on S4C

Saturday 3 September – Pontypridd v Cardiff – KO 1730 – S4C and S4C Clic

Thursday 8 September – Swansea v Aberavon – KO 1930 – S4C Clic, Youtube, Facebook

Thursday 22 September – Newport v Cardiff – KO 1930 – S4C Clic, Youtube, Facebook

Thursday 29 September – Bridgend v Merthyr – KO 1930 – S4C Clic, Youtube, Facebook

Thursday 6 October – Ebbw Vale v Llandovery– KO 1930 – S4C Clic, Youtube, Facebook

Wales Women’s rugby team will take on Canada later this month and the match will be shown live and exclusively on S4C.

With preparations for this year’s Rugby World Cup already underway, Ioan Cunningham and his team will fly across the Atlantic for a week-long training camp in Canada. At the end of the week, they will take on Canada, the team currently ranked fourth in the world, in Halifax on Saturday 27 August.

S4C will be the only place to watch the game on television, with coverage beginning at 8.45pm and kick off at 9.00pm. There will also be English commentary available during the match.

Catrin Heledd will present the programme from the studio, with pitchside reporter Lauren Jenkins bringing the latest news and reaction. Gareth Charles and Dyddgu Hywel will be in the commentary box, with Ken Owens and Catrin Edwards analysing the action.

The match will be shown live on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer. Whisper Cymru will produce match coverage for S4C.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

