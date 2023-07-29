S4C to broadcast Speedway World Championship for first time

S4C will broadcast live coverage of this year’s Grand Prix Speedway in Cardiff on September 2, the British leg of Speedway’s world championship.

The Grand Prix will take place at the Principality Stadium, with 16 of the best Speedway riders in the world battling for top spot on the podium.

They will go wheel-to-wheel around the track in 23 high-intensity races, and with the stadium roof closed, organisers are promising a raucous evening of top quality action.

Speedway made its debut at the Principality Stadium in 2001 and returns for its 21st visit this year.

Three British riders are in the running for this year’s crown, including last year’s winner Dan Bewley.

Buzzing

Hoping to make it to victories on the spin, Bewley said: “When I got the win last year I was overjoyed and it was something special with the atmosphere in Cardiff, inside the stadium and around the fan zone which is buzzing.

“I could just feel the crowd – riding up the tunnel ahead of the semi-final and then the final and all night really. There’s just something great about the Principality Stadium and the whole energy with the home crowd going wild.

“I’ve got a good trip planned this year. I’ve been to Wales quite a bit after the season ends and I know there are some awesome mountain bike parks close by so maybe that’s where I’ll be this year after the racing ends!”

S4C are teaming up with global promoter Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe to bring the racing live.

Welsh-language coverage

Reflecting on the new partnership with S4C, FIM Speedway championships director Laura Manciet said: “Offering Welsh-language coverage ensures fans from all over Wales can follow the racing and we’re delighted to have joined forces with S4C in this ground-breaking partnership – it’s a great platform for us to welcome a whole new audience.

“Cardiff is such a fantastic showcase for the sport – we’ve always had amazing support and we hope our Welsh fans get extra enjoyment from the event this year with the addition of this coverage; it will be a guaranteed action-packed day of racing and entertainment at the Principality Stadium.”

Geraint Evans, S4C’s director of content and publishing strategy added: “It’s great to be able to bring all the excitement of the Speedway GP to viewers on S4C.

“As the first free-to-air broadcaster to show it live in the UK, we’re hoping that our comprehensive coverage of the racing will bring a new audience to Speedway and to S4C.

“We’re aware that fans have flocked to Cardiff to see the action for years, and now we can extend that warm Welsh welcome to Speedway fans to S4C as well.”

Coverage will run live on S4C from 5.30pm on Saturday 2nd with highlights available on Monday 4th from 9.30pm.

