S4C to cover Vuelta a España for the first time

Highlights of the Vuelta a España race, starting this Saturday, will be shown on S4C for the first time.

The Welsh language broadcaster’s Seiclo programme has covered the Tour de France of the last 10 years, adding the Giro d’Italia race into the mix in in 2018.

La Vuelta a España is the last of the great racing tours to be added to S4C’s cycling coverage.

Rhodri Gomer, who will be presenting the highlights from the race, said: “Since having followed our first Tour de France on S4C back in 2014, cycling popularity has exploded here in Wales, with a lot of the thanks given to the Welshman, Geraint Thomas.

“But by now there are many more new and exciting riders coming through the ranks here in Wales, like the Olympic champion Owain Doull; Norwegian tour champion Stevie Williams and the phenomenon from Ffos-y-ffin, Josh Tarling.”

Thomas, who is racing in the Vuelta for only the second time, is keen to make up for his last appearance, in 2015, where suffered a crash and finished in 69th place.

Retirement

Speaking to the press earlier this week, the 37-year-old admitted inching ever closer to retirement means he is happy to race in two grand tours this year as he looks to bounce back from his Giro d’Italia heartache.

Despite a recurring bacterial infection hampering his Giro preparations, Thomas was in contention up until the penultimate day but he settled for second as Primoz Roglic claimed victory.

Thomas finished 10th in the men’s time trial at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Stirling this month but hopes to move on from that disappointment as he leads Ineos Grenadiers at the upcoming Vuelta.

It is just the second time Thomas has competed in two of the three big events in a calendar year, and he described doing the 2015 Tour de France and the Vuelta as a “horrible” experience.

“It’s quite hard being away from home,” he said. “I’ve got a young son and my wife at home, that’s tough.

“But it’s one of those things, it’s quite easy to commit when I know I’m at the very end of my career, the twilight of my career.

“I might as well commit to this now and see what I can do. Then I’ve got the rest of my life to chill and drink cocktails and look after Macs (his son).”

Graham Davies, S4C sports commissioner added: “We know how popular cycling is for our audience, and S4C is delighted to have the opportunity to broadcast all three major tours during the year, furthering our commitment to being the home of sport in Wales.

Having watched Geraint Thomas come so close in the Giro earlier this year, we hope the Welshman can do one better this year, and we can be in the midst of another historic moment for sport in Wales.”

