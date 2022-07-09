S4C to follow Team Wales at 2022 Commonwealth Games

S4C has confirmed it will be covering this year’s Commonwealth Games for the first time ever.

Wales will be represented by a team of 199 athletes at the 2022 games in Birmingham later this month and S4C will follow their fortunes with highlights programmes every evening.

Birmingham 2022: Cymry yn y Gemau (Welsh at the Games) begins on Thursday 28 July with an hour-long programme previewing the games.

From Friday 29 July, S4C will show half-hour programmes every evening, with all the highlights and the latest news and stories from Team Wales.

Catrin Heledd and Lauren Jenkins will present the coverage, with Heledd Anna and Tina Evans reporting from Birmingham and Gareth Rhys Owen and Gareth Roberts commentating on the events.

Rare opportunity

Catrin Heledd said: “The Commonwealth Games come around every four years and they are a rare opportunity for Welsh athletes to represent their nation.

“It’s a chance for emerging stars to make a name for themselves and experienced competitors to perform on the big stage, so I’m looking forward to seeing who will make an impression this time.

“We’ll be following Team Wales very closely and bringing the latest from Birmingham, so make sure you join us every evening.”

A series of short films, Chwedloni, will also be shown throughout July, sharing unique and fascinating tales from those who have had first-hand experience of the games.

Cymry’r Gemau

On the eve of the games, on Tuesday 26 July, S4C will show a special film, Cymry’r Gemau (Welsh of the Games), which follows five members of Team Wales as they prepare for the competition.

The film follows discus thrower Aled Siôn Davies, triathlete Non Stanford, lawn bowler Anwen Butten and boxing twins Garan and Ioan Croft, offering a rare insight into their busy lives and showing what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Sue Butler, S4C Sports Commissioner, said: “S4C is breaking new ground by broadcasting from the Commonwealth Games.

“Our evening highlights programmes will bring us up-to-date with Team Wales’s progress in Birmingham and share this major international sports event with viewers at home.

“The games mean a great deal to so many Welsh athletes and we will be there every day to show the best moments from the competition. Good luck to everyone taking part.”

