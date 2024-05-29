S4C to screen summer rugby internationals

S4C will screen summer international matches involving Wales’ men’s and women’s teams this summer.

The men’s match against South Africa will be broadcast live by the Welsh language broadcaster, as well as highlights of the two matches against Australia as part of the Summer Series.

Wales’ women’s play-off match against Spain in the WXV competition will be shown live.

Coverage of the matches will be exclusive to S4C on free to air TV.

South Africa will be Wales’ first opponents at Twickenham on 22 June, before the team travel to Australia for two test matches on 6 July and 13 July.

Wales’ women will face Spain in the WXV tournament at the Arms Park on Saturday 29 June with the winner qualifying to play in the WXV2 tournament in South Africa in the Autumn.

Wooden spoon

The summer series follows a disappointing Six Nations campaign for Wales’ men, which saw them lose all five games, winning the wooden spoon for the first time since 2003.

Sarra Elgan will present the live game against South Africa and Lauren Jenkins will present the highlights of the two games against Australia.

Commentating on the three games are Gareth Charles, former Wales captain Gwyn Jones and former player Sioned Harries.

Lauren Jenkins said: “I’ve never been to Australia for a rugby series before and I’m looking forward to bring all the excitement from the series to viewers at home.

“There will be plenty of excitement from the Wallabies’ point of view now that one of the game’s best minds Joe Schmidt is at the helm.

“Although Gatland has beaten Australia in two World Cups in a row and enjoyed success there with the Lions, I predict that this will be one of his biggest challenges against his old enemy. But what an opportunity for some of the young Welsh players to establish themselves as part of the team’s new age.”

Momentum

Gareth Charles added: “It was great to see crowds flocking to watch the women’s 6 Nations matches recently and Ioan Cunningham’s squad will be hoping to build on this momentum when they face Spain in their next challenge.

“I’m looking forward for the Wales’ summer series, especially after a terrible 6 Nations campaign for the men’s team. It will be a strange experience playing at Twickenham in a home game for South Africa knowing that so many Springboks supporters live in London, and it will be a major test against the world champions.

“The Wales performance against Australia at the World Cup was the best performance by Wales under Warren Gatland’s second tenure. But with Joe Schmidt now coaching the Wallabies it should be interesting to see where both countries are at now.”

The coverage will be available to watch on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

Rugby: Summer Series

South Africa v Wales – Saturday, 22 June, 13:30

Wales v Spain – Saturday, 29 June, 17:15

Australia v Wales – Saturday, 6 July, 19:00 (Highlights)

Australia v Wales – Saturday, 13 July, 19:00 (Highlights)

