S4C to show Brett Johns next fight in quest for $1 million PFL prize

S4C will show Welsh MMA fighter Brett Johns’ next fight live from the United States on Friday 28 June on S4C Clic, YouTube and Facebook from 11.00pm.

The fighter from Pontarddulais takes on American Tyler Diamond in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) Regular Season clash at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Johns is fighting in the Featherweight division for the chance to reach the end of season championships, where each divisional champion will win a prize of $1m.

Friday’s fight will be his second in the PFL this year following the loss via a unanimous decision against Timur Khizriev in April.

Second chance

Speaking about his preparations ahead of the fight, John’s said: “”It’s going great – last time it didn’t go to plan but now we’ve got a second chance to go through. It does look slim, but there is still a chance – when you put a million dollars down, it gives you enough confidence to go and try to win the money.

“The fact that it’s on S4C is a huge thing for the sport…Last year, I was in a bad place mentally…And seeing where I am now, it’s a huge thing and I’m grateful to S4C that they will be showing it.”

“There are a lot of things that have happened in my life now that have given me confidence to go through to the next fight and I can’t wait. Last time I was more nervous but this time, I can’t wait!”

After a challenging period last year, suffering with injuries and a miscarriage, Brett and his family are looking forward to the next chapter in his professional and personal life.

Brett and his wife Carys have recently welcomed a new baby into the family.

“It has completely changed my mindset before the fight – I’m so grateful. It’s a new focus and I think that’s what I needed last year…It’s like a fresh slate,” he said.

Following the live broadcast of on Friday night, it will be shown again in a special programme on S4C on Saturday 29 June at 21:00.

Presenting the fight from the USA will be Owain Gwynedd and Gareth Roberts will be commentating from the studio. Joining them are the MMA expert Euros Jones Evans and MMA trainer Greg Creel.

S4C’s weekend sports coverage will also feature the Llanelli Triathlon, the first stages of the Tour de France and the Spain v Wales match in the WXV rugby competition.

