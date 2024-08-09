S4C to stream coverage of new Super Rygbi Cymru competition

In May this year, the Welsh Rugby Union announced that Super Rygbi Cymru will be the new top-tier domestic competition.

The 10-team tournament will move out of the community game in Wales to become aligned with the professional tier, and will start on September 12.

Graham Davies, S4C’s Head of Sport said: ”We are very proud to show the new and exciting competition, Super Rygbi Cymru, on S4C this season, as well as continuing to show the Schools and Colleges League; we know how important these competitions have been and will continue to be to our audiences.

“Thursday nights will be the night for live games across both competitions this season – a great way to start our weekend of sport.”

Whisper Cymru will produce Super Rygbi Cymru and the WSC Rugby matches for S4C.

Carys Owens, Managing Director of Whisper Cymru says: “The Whisper Cymru rugby crew are really looking forward to the season getting underway.

“Rugby in Wales is a vital part of our identity and culture, so this agreement is very special and S4C and the Welsh Rugby Union’s dedication to broadcasting live rugby on a weekly basis needs to be treasured.

“The highlights programme is an exciting new programme where we take a look at all of rugby’s domestic competitions in Wales – somewhere for the fans to be able to follow results, stories and statistics under the banner of Clwb Rygbi S4C.”

John Alder, WRU’s Head of Player Development said: “Both Super Rygbi Cymru and WSC Rugby are critically important competitions in the Welsh player pathway and our competition family; not only for the development of ambitious future professional players but for the clubs, schools, and colleges, their fans, and the wider rugby public.

“WSC Rugby is returning for its second season in the current format for boys with new and expanded format for girls, Super Rygbi Cymru is a brand new initiative with 10 ambitious Clubs embarking on a new competition, and Varsity celebrates everything that is great about unversity rugby in Wales.

“As such we are delighted to have S4C and Whisper as partners showcasing these competitions, their players, and teams throughout the forthcoming season. Through live broadcast and highlights I have no doubt this will generate interest, intrigue, and excitement for all.“

Super Rygbi Cymru will start on 12 September at 19:30 with a match between Pontypool and Llandovery, last year’s champions.

The first match of the WSC Rugby will be between Glantaf and Coleg y Cymoedd at 17:30 on 19 September, before Cardiff face Ebbw Vale at 19:30.