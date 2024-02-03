Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Salford continue Karl Robinson revival with win over Wrexham

03 Feb 2024 2 minute read
Salford City Callum Morton against Wrexham Ryan Barnett during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Peninsula Stadium, Salford. Credit: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

Salford beat Wrexham 3-1 for their first home win under Karl Robinson.

The rejuvenated Ammies are now five games unbeaten since appointing their new head coach.

Goals from Theo Vassell and Elliot Watt put the hosts 2-0 up after 16 minutes, but Sam Dalby pulled one back five minutes before half-time.

Matt Smith scored a wonder goal in the second half to secure a well-deserved win.

The first chance fell to Smith, who met Luke Garbutt’s cross and forced Arthur Okonkwo to save.

From Garbutt’s resulting corner, former Wrexham defender Vassell headed home from a tight angle to give Salford the lead.

Wrexham conceded from another corner soon after, but this time Watt’s delivery flew directly in.

The visitors halved the deficit through Dalby, who headed in after Aaron Hayden set him up.

Paul Mullin and Declan John missed good chances for either side early in the second half.

Smith then produced the game’s standout moment on 56 minutes, sensationally volleying in Watt’s cross first time on the turn.

