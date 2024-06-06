Sam Northeast shines at Lord’s as Glamorgan beat Middlesex in Vitality Blast

Sam Northeast shone as Glamorgan beat Middlesex by three wickets to win their first-ever T20 encounter at Lord’s.

Northeast scored 67 runs as the visitors chased down a target of 174, despite figures of 3-31 for Middlesex quick Henry Brookes. Northeast was aided by Kiran Carlson’s 54 in only 21 balls.

Martin Andersson got Middlesex motoring with 57 as he and captain Stephen Eskinazi (48) shared an opening stand of 108.

Collapse

However, Mason Crane began the collapse before Timm van der Gugten’s triple-wicket maiden – including the scalps of Luke Hollman, Tom Helm and Brookes – saw Middlesex collapse to 173 all out.

Eskinazi provided early impetus before Andersson hit Van der Gugten back over his head for six.

He was dropped on 29, Dan Douthwaite the unlucky bowler, and Andersson struck three further boundaries in the over.

With Eskinazi plundering two sixes off Crane the hundred stand soon came up, but Andersson’s dismissal changed everything.

Hit the skids

Max Holden went cheaply to Crane and when Eskinazi fell in identical fashion later in the over the hosts hit the skids.

Van der Gugten’s party piece in the 19th over, helped by a stunning catch from wicketkeeper Cooke, left Middlesex looking well short.

Noah Cornwell had Eddie Byrom caught at slip,, but Carlson struck first Helm and then Brookes for six.

Carlson clubbed Helm straight for another maximum as the 50 came up inside five overs. The 26-year-old then planted successive balls from Josh de Caires over extra cover to race to 50 in 21 balls.

He holed out from Ryan Higgins and when Marnus Labuschagne was trapped in front by Hollman, at 84-3 the Seaxes sniffed a way back.

De Caires bowled the dangerous Colin Ingram, but Northeast reached 50 from 38 balls while Cooke thrashed a Higgins delivery over extra cover for six.

Northeast’s first six came soon afterwards and though he and Cooke fell before the end, Glamorgan got home.

