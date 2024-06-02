Sam Northeast’s unbeaten half-century guides Glamorgan to victory over Sussex

Sam Northeast hit an unbeaten 61 to help Glamorgan claim their first win of the 2024 Vitality Blast with a 25-run victory over Sussex.

Tymal Mills (four for 33) helped to restrict Glamorgan to 183 for seven from their 20 overs, but a solid bowling display saw the home side defend the target successfully.

James Coles top-scored with a career-best 69 not out but Sussex’s batting line-up failed to support him in Cardiff.

Mason Crane, who finished with figures of two for 22 from his four overs, starred with the ball for the Welsh side as Sussex came up short on 158 for six.

Openers Kiran Carlson and Eddie Byrom fell inside the first five overs, before Chris Cooke became Mills’ first victim as Glamorgan were 77 for three at the halfway stage.

Platform

A stand of 68 between Northeast and Colin Ingram (39) seemed to set a platform for them to attack the Sussex bowling in the death overs.

However, two wickets in two balls from Mills pegged them back. Ingram was bowled off an inside edge then Marnus Labuschagne soon followed after being beaten for pace.

Mills sealed his second four-wicket haul of the competition when he dismissed Dan Douthwaite for 11, while Northeast hit the last ball of the innings for six to set Sussex a target of 184.

Bright start

A bright start to the visitors’ response was hampered by two wickets before Oli Carter and Coles’ 42-run partnership steadied the ship.

However, Carter was dismissed for 33 by Ingram, while the Sharks soon slipped to 85 for five.

Crane did not concede a single boundary from his four overs, and had Labuschagne to thank for his second wicket when the Australia international tossed the ball back into play from the boundary to dismiss John Simpson with a spectacular catch.

Coles claimed his first half-century in T20 cricket, but he lacked support as Glamorgan secured victory.

