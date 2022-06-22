Saracens scrum-half Aled Davies cited for dangerous tackle in Premiership final

Saracens scrum-half Aled Davies has been cited for dangerous tackling during the Gallagher Premiership final.

The Wales international was yellow-carded by referee Wayne Barnes following a shoulder-led high hit on Leicester hooker Julian Montoya at Twickenham.

That decision was widely criticised, though, with many people feeling that Davies should have been sent off as a result of the first-half incident.

Leicester went on to win the final 15-12, securing their first Premiership title for nine years.

“The case of Saracens player Aled Davies will be heard on papers by an independent disciplinary panel. The date for the hearing is to be confirmed,” the Rugby Football Union said.

“Davies was cited for dangerous tackling contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, or in the alternative Law 9.11, for making direct contact to the head with his shoulder during the Premiership final against Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

“Davies has accepted the charge.”

Davies has been capped 20 times for Wales but hasn’t been called up for National duty since his move to England from the Scarlets in 2020.

Welsh Rugby Union rules prevents players with fewer than 60 caps from being selected for Wales if they are playing elsewhere.