Scarlets beat Brive 19-7 to set up Clermont quarter-final clash

Tries from Vaea Fifita and Aaron Shingler secured the Scarlets a spot in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with victory over Brive at Parc y Scarlets.

The home side were in control for much of the game, but they were made to work hard for their victory in the latter stages, with just one score separating them until the final two minutes.

However, Shingler’s score at the death earned the Scarlets a home clash against Clermont in Llanelli next week – with the French side having downed Bristol to earn their place in the last eight.

Dwayne Peel’s side dominated the first-half but were unable to make the most of their possession in the wet conditions, despite Brive being down at least a man for the bulk of the opening period.

At the break, all the Scarlets had to show for their endeavours were three penalties from Sam Costelow, who was then forced off injured with ten minutes left in the half.

The visitors fought their way back into the game, against the run of play ten minutes into the second half when fly-half with Stuart Olding beating Tom Rogers to reach the line from his own kick.

Olding then converted his own touchdown to make it just a two-point game.

Fifita hit back within minutes with a brilliant solo try from halfway to settle the nerves.

The visitors pressed hard to narrow the deficit in the latter stages before Shingler’s late score from close range sealed the win.

