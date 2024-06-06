Scarlets centre Eddie James added to Wales squad

Wales coach Warren Gatland has called up uncapped Scarlets centre Eddie James to his latest squad.

The Welsh Rugby Union has announced the 21-year-old will link up with what is now a 37-player group preparing for summer fixtures against South Africa and Australia.

James is rewarded for a strong 2023-24 campaign with Scarlets and joins fellow uncapped players Jacob Beetham, Ellis Bevan, Keelan Giles and Josh Hathaway in the squad.

Wales face the Springboks at Twickenham on June 22 before heading to Australia for two Tests against the Wallabies and an additional fixture against the Queensland Reds.

Gatland is intending to trim the squad to 34 after the South Africa encounter.

