Scarlets cruise to Challenge Cup victory against Bayonne

The Scarlets maintained their 100% record in this season’s Challenge Cup with a 20-7 victory against Bayonne on Saturday afternoon.

Dwayne Peel’s side cruised to a four straight win to seal top spot in Pool B.

Tries from Jonathan Davies, Joe Roberts and Steff Evans sewed up the victory in France, with a home tie in the knockout stages already assured.

Leigh Halfpenny’s early penalty opened the scoring on 10 minutes, but the visitors had to wait until the half-hour mark to score their first try, as Johnny McNicholl set up Davies.

The lead was extended to 13-0 with just three minutes in the half remaining following a brilliant kick return by McNicholl.

The Scarlets spread the ball wide to Joe Roberts who finished in the corner.

The hosts saw Yohan Orabe sin-binned early in the second half as a result of an infringement at the ruck, and the Scarlets wrapped up their scoring four minutes later through Steff Evans

Bayonne finally got on the board with 14 minutes remaining as Bastien Pourailly touched down after sustained pressure but they were unable to add to their tally as the clock ticked down.

