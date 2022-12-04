Scarlets defeated as Lions claim back-to-back URC wins
Scarlets suffered a 32-15 United Rugby Championship away defeat to Lions, who made it back-to-back wins at Emirates Airline Park.
A brace from man-of-the-match Emmanuel Tshituka helped the Johannesburg-based outfit clinch a bonus-point success with Rabz Maxwane and Jaco Kriel also crossing over.
It was a fourth-consecutive loss for visiting Scarlets, who grabbed tries from Dan Davis, Tom Rodgers and Sam Lousi but left with nothing to show for their effort.
