Sport

Scarlets defeated as Lions claim back-to-back URC wins

04 Dec 2022 1 minute read
Parc y Scarlets – panoramio.jpg by cisko66 is licensed under CC BY 3.0.

Scarlets suffered a 32-15 United Rugby Championship away defeat to Lions, who made it back-to-back wins at Emirates Airline Park.

A brace from man-of-the-match Emmanuel Tshituka helped the Johannesburg-based outfit clinch a bonus-point success with Rabz Maxwane and Jaco Kriel also crossing over.

It was a fourth-consecutive loss for visiting Scarlets, who grabbed tries from Dan Davis, Tom Rodgers and Sam Lousi but left with nothing to show for their effort.

