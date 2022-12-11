Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Scarlets end losing run with impressive win over Bayonne

11 Dec 2022 1 minute read
Parc y Scarlets – panoramio.jpg by cisko66 is licensed under CC BY 3.0.

The Scarlets made a confidence-boosting start to the European Challenge Cup as they powered to a 39-7 victory over Bayonne in Llanelli.

Dwayne Peel’s United Rugby Championship strugglers had won only one of their nine previous matches this season but made light work of their Top 14 visitors thanks to tries from Ryan Conbeer, Dane Blacker, Sam Lousi, Blade Thomson and Steff Evans.

Sam Costelow contributed 14 points from the tee, while Bayonne’s only response came in the form of a first-half try from Thomas Acquier that was converted by Thomas Dolhagaray.

