Scarlets’ Joe Roberts set for Wales debut in much-changed team for England clash

Scarlets centre Joe Roberts will make his Wales debut in a team showing 15 changes for Saturday’s World Cup warm-up clash against England at Twickenham.

Roberts, 23, is partnered in midfield by Nick Tompkins, while there are also starts for the likes of wing Tom Rogers, fly-half Owen Williams, lock Rhys Davies and flanker Tommy Reffell.

Hooker Dewi Lake captains a side that sees Taine Plumtree, who lines up at number eight, handed his first Test start following an impressive performance off the bench in Wales’ 20-9 victory over England last weekend.

Wing Josh Adams, who was top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, wins his 50th cap.

Wales team to play England in the Summer Nations Series at Twickenham on Saturday August 12 (5.30pm KO):

L Williams (Kubota Spears); J Adams (Cardiff), J Roberts (Scarlets), N Tompkins (Saracens), T Rogers (Scarlets); O Williams (Ospreys), T Williams (Cardiff); G Thomas (Ospreys), D Lake (Ospreys, capt), T Francis (Provence), R Davies (Ospreys), A Beard (Ospreys), D Lydiate (Ospreys), T Reffell (Leicester), T Plumtree (Scarlets).

Replacements: S Parry (Ospreys), K Mathias (Scarlets), D Lewis (Harlequins), C Tshiunza (Exeter), T Basham (Dragons), K Hardy (Scarlets), D Biggar (Toulon), K Williams (Ospreys).

