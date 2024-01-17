Scarlets’ Johnny Williams given six-week ban for Clermont dismissal

Wales centre Johnny Williams has received a six-week ban after he was sent off in the Scarlets’ European Challenge Cup defeat against Clermont Auvergne.

Williams was dismissed during the first half for a dangerous tackle on Clermont centre Julien Heriteau.

Tournament organiser European Professional Club Rugby said that an independent disciplinary committee heard evidence from Williams, who accepted the red card decision.

Six Nations

Williams, who has won seven caps and featured in last year’s World Cup, was not selected in Wales’ squad for the forthcoming Guinness Six Nations.

“The committee upheld the red card decision, finding that in carrying out the tackle in a dangerous and reckless manner, Williams had made contact with Heriteau’s head,” EPCR said.

“Taking into account the injuries suffered by Heriteau, the committee then determined that the offending was at the top end of World Rugby’s sanctions and 12 weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“Due to his timely acceptance of the charge and his apology to Heriteau, the committee decided to reduce the sanction by the maximum of 50 per cent before imposing a six-week suspension.”

A citing complaint against Exeter number eight Greg Fisilau, meanwhile, was dismissed.

Fisilau was cited for a dangerous tackle on Glasgow fly-half Duncan Weir in Exeter’s Investec Champions Cup victory last Saturday.

