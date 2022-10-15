Scarlets secure first win of season despite red card against Zebre

Scarlets secured their first BKT United Rugby Championship victory of the season as they beat Zebre Parma 36-12 in Llanelli.

Dwayne Peel’s side scored five tries in total courtesy of Sam Costelow (two), Sam Lousi, Jonathan Davies, and Ryan Conbeer while Leigh Halfpenny contributed 11 points from the kicking tee. MJ Pelser and Lorenzo Pani touched down for Zebre, with Geronimo Prisciantelli kicking two points.

The hosts made a strong start with a well-timed miss pass from Scott Williams finding Lousi on the touchline and he offloaded to Costelow for the opening try.

Zebre replied by putting the Scarlets under pressure with their driving lineout and, after a period of pressure, Pelser powered over from short range.

Scarlets had a try disallowed after Kieran Hardy spilled the ball forward with the try line at his mercy. But they did not have to wait long to celebrate their second try as they stretched Zebre with some nice handling down the touchline before Lousi showed his strength to score.

Halfpenny added the extras, and Zebre were soon down to 14 men after prop Luca Rizzoli was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle.

Tricky

Scarlets led 21-5 at half-time after Davies powered his way over from short range for their third try, with Halfpenny slotting over the conversion.

The home side had the bonus point in the bag within three minutes of the second half as Costelow glided past three defenders to score.

Despite being in control, things got tricky for Scarlets when Lousi was red carded following a direct shoulder to the head of a Zebre player.

The visitors took advantage immediately when full-back Pani slid over.

Hardy had another try disallowed for Scarlets due to Sione Kalamafoni picking the ball up in an offside position from the ruck.

But the hosts were fairly comfortable despite being at a numerical disadvantage, with Halfpenny slotting over a simple three points from a penalty.

And Scarlets put the result beyond doubt with a perfectly timed grubber kick from Davies gathered by Conbeer who touched down to score.

