Scarlets sign Wales international prop Henry Thomas from French club Castres

The Scarlets have signed Wales international prop Henry Thomas from French club Castres.

The Welsh region confirmed that 32-year-old Thomas will arrive at Parc-y-Scarlets ahead of next season.

Training squad

Thomas was recently named in Wales’ training squad ahead of summer Tests against South Africa and Australia.

The former England international, who has a Swansea-born father, was able to switch allegiance under new World Rugby regulations.

He played for Wales against Australia and Georgia during the 2023 World Cup, and has won four caps.

Vast experience

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: “Henry will bring vast experience from the top level in England and more recently in France, where he has played a lot of games in the Top 14 for Castres and Montpellier this season.

“He is a powerful scrummager, who is also a strong carrier, and will add further depth to our front-row resources.”

