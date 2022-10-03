Scot Bennett returns from suspension for Newport at Swindon

Newport County travel to Wiltshire to take on Swindon Town on Tuesday evening, looking to build on their best result of the season so far.

Scot Bennett returns from suspension for the Exiles, after missing the impressive victory over league leader Leyton Orient at the weekend.

Bennett sat out the win at Brisbane Road after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Carlisle.

Newport must assess midfielder Hayden Lindley, striker Will Evans and defender Declan Drysdale, who were all forced off against Orient.

Thierry Nevers (back) also missed out against the O’s while captain Matty Dolan (ankle) and forward Offrande Zanzala (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Swindon, who have won three of their last four games, will be without captain Angus MacDonald for the Sky Bet League Two clash.

Centre-half MacDonald dislocated his collar bone in the weekend defeat to Northampton and will be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Fellow defender Mathieu Baudry missed the clash with the Cobblers due to illness but is fit again and will likely come in for MacDonald.

Midfielder Saidou Khan is available again after serving a one-match suspension following his dismissal at Grimsby.

